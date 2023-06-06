Warrant: Man Arrested After Stabbing Escalates To Abduction, Pursuit In Oklahoma City

By: News 9

An arrest warrant reveals new details after a stabbing escalated to an abduction and pursuit that ended with the suspect in custody.

Oklahoma City Police said they responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call on Monday at a home near East Memorial Road and North Westminster Road.

Police said a woman was at her home with her boyfriend, Pedro Alirm, son, sister and 11-year-old nephew when the initial stabbing incident took place.

Officers learned that Juan Consuegra is the ex-boyfriend of the woman and had been stalking her for the last few months, an Oklahoma County District Court arrest warrant said.

Police said the woman’s son and nephew were on a hammock on the back patio when Consuegra parked his car in a nearby field, snuck through a hole in the fence on the woman’s property and approached the patio.

Consuegra told the children to be quiet before he entered the home with a large kitchen knife.

The arrest warrant said Consuegra grabbed the woman by her hair and began stabbing Alirm in the back.

Alirm fell to the floor, and Consuegra held a knife to the woman’s neck as he dragged her out of the house against her will, the arrest warrant said.

Consuegra then took the woman to his vehicle, and the woman’s sister followed them out and got the vehicle description, police said.

The woman said she attempted to escape before Consuegra caught and strangled her.

She said that Consuegra told her that he was going to kill her if she didn’t get back in the vehicle.

The woman also said that Consuegra hit her in the face twice and bound her hands behind her back with silver tape.

While they were in the vehicle, Consuegra told the woman his plan of going to Texas to rape and kill her before he would kill himself, the arrest warrant said.

At around 2:45 p.m., the vehicle was located by law enforcement, and a traffic stop was conducted.

Consuegra fled from the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area where he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers also recovered the knife Consuegra used, the arrest warrant said.

The woman told detectives that she had been in a relationship with Consuegra from 2015 to 2021.

The woman stated they were in a long-distance relationship before she ended it and claimed that he was getting more controlling and aggressive.

She also stated that she would let Consuegra visit her home in Oklahoma City to visit their son but claimed she told Consuegra a few months ago to stop coming around because of his aggression.

The warrant said that Consuegra stalked and took pictures and videos of her.

Alirm suffered injuries on his back, shoulder and chest, and police said one of his lungs was punctured.

Consuegra was arrested and booked on the complaints of kidnapping, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault by strangulation, domestic abuse in the presence of a child, domestic assault and battery, stalking, conspiracy, assault with intent to kill and burglary.