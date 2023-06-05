1 Injured In NE Oklahoma City Stabbing

-

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing and pursuit Monday in northeast Oklahoma City, according to police.

Authorities responded to the scene of a stabbing in northeast Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police said a man broke into a home near East Memorial Road and North Westminster Avenue.

The man then stabbed another man and took a female from the home.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was in pursuit of the suspect in connection to this incident on Interstate 35 near Goldsby before he was taken into custody.

The female victim, who was taken from the home, was not injured, police said.

Police initially said the incident looked like it was a domestic-related shooting.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for more details.