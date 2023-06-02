Sen. Lankford Leads Charge Against Suspension Of Title X Grant

It’s been one week since health and human services suspended the Oklahoma State Department of Health's $4.5 million Title X family planning grant.

Now, an Oklahoma senator is leading the charge against this decision, saying the funding is being suspended over the state's refusal to refer for abortions.

Title X grant funding allows local county health departments to provide free or low-cost services to those in need.

Senator James Lankford explains in a joint statement that Oklahomans across the state depend on those services, saying this decision “...will substantially harm our constituency...”

Lankford released the letter to the HHS on Thursday joined by several other members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation.

It contains sharp criticism, saying that “...the HHS is prioritizing abortions instead of prioritizing actual healthcare...”

Additionally, Oklahoma lawmakers said the withdrawal of funding is not justified at all.

There is currently legislation that prohibits Title X to be used for abortions as a form of family planning.

Lankford and the other members said its quote “...absurd that HHS is suspending funds previously granted to OSDH for its refusal to refer for a procedure that the underlying federal statute explicitly forbids.”

At this time the OSDH said services included in the Title X program will continue despite the loss of funding.

Those services include services for pregnancy testing and counseling, fertility and infertility, sexually transmitted infections and other preconception services.

Lankford and his fellow lawmakers are demanding the immediate reinstallation of the Title X grant. The full letter can be read by clicking here.