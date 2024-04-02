Autism In Young Girls Often Overlooked, Experts Say

Doctors said sometimes girls may not fit the criteria of autism, or could be better able to mask symptoms by mimicking friends' behaviors.

By: News 9

With Tuesday being World Autism Day, experts are trying to raise awareness that autism in young girls is often overlooked and even misdiagnosed.

While autism is more common in boys, doctors say it's important for parents to pay attention to the signs in girls.

Cynthia Martin, the senior director at the Child Mind Institute Autism Center, said knowing these signs can help them better navigate the world and advocate for what they need.

"Knowing that's coming from a neurodevelopmental disorder can help them better understand themselves," Martin said.

Experts said if a child is struggling to understand social rules, or having trouble navigating conflicts with friends, an autism evaluation may be warranted.