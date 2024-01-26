OU Health Expert Explains New State Health Care Service

OU Health's Dr. Rachel Franklin is explaining more about SoonerSelect, which will replace SoonerCare beginning in April.

By: News 9

Oklahomans currently receiving their healthcare through SoonerCare, provided by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, will be receiving care from a new service beginning in April.

The new service, SoonerSelect will take effect on April 1, 2024.

Here to talk more about SoonerSelect and how nit may impact you is OU Health's Dr. Rachel Franklin.