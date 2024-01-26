OU Health Expert Explains New State Health Care Service

Friday, January 26th 2024, 9:51 am
Oklahomans currently receiving their healthcare through SoonerCare, provided by the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, will be receiving care from a new service beginning in April.
The new service, SoonerSelect will take effect on April 1, 2024.
Here to talk more about SoonerSelect and how nit may impact you is OU Health's Dr. Rachel Franklin.
January 26th, 2024
October 24th, 2023
October 3rd, 2023
August 30th, 2023
January 27th, 2024
January 27th, 2024
January 27th, 2024
January 27th, 2024