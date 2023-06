By: News 9

Scissortail Park is hosting its first ever mid-week farmers market Wednesday night.

Shoppers can flood to the Hill Pavilion in the lower park to get their hands on local produce, baked goods and plants from 22 vendors. The market will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The park's mid-week market will return on the last Wednesday of every month.