2 Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle In Separate Incidents, Police Investigating

Saturday, December 10th 2022, 7:31 pm

By: News 9


More information about two separate crashes that left two people dead on Friday is expected to be released soon.

In Bethany, police say a woman is dead after being hit by a car near Northwest 21st and Rockwell just before 8:30 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital and there's no update on his condition.

An hour before that, another person was hit near Southwest 59th and Western.

Police said they were taken to the hospital where they died.

Police say both drivers stayed on the scene and were cooperating with authorities.

