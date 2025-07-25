Woman arrested following NE OKC kidnapping

Woman accused of abducting two children from a home in northeast Oklahoma City—find out more about the situation.

By: Allyson Luckie

-

A woman was arrested after allegedly abducting two kids from an Oklahoma City metro home.

Oklahoma City Police say Lajaye Coleman forced her way into a home Tuesday night near Northeast 16th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.

Court documents say Coleman pistol-whipped a woman before she and three others grabbed two children and left the home.

Police tracked the suspects to a nearby home, and the kids were found safe.

Coleman was arrested on burglary and kidnapping complaints.