Woman arrested following NE OKC kidnapping

Friday, July 25th 2025, 5:28 am
A woman was arrested after allegedly abducting two kids from an Oklahoma City metro home.
Oklahoma City Police say Lajaye Coleman forced her way into a home Tuesday night near Northeast 16th Street and North Martin Luther King Avenue.
Court documents say Coleman pistol-whipped a woman before she and three others grabbed two children and left the home.
Police tracked the suspects to a nearby home, and the kids were found safe.
Coleman was arrested on burglary and kidnapping complaints.
