2 arrested after reported SE OKC chase

Police search for suspects involved in an alleged high-speed chase in the Oklahoma City metro.

By: Christian Hans

-

Police are searching for multiple suspects Monday morning following a reported high-speed pursuit in southeast Oklahoma City.

News 9 crews near Southeast 22nd Street and South Durland Avenue report police from Midwest City, Oklahoma City, as well as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, are searching for suspects in the area.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.