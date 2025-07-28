2 arrested after reported SE OKC chase

Police search for suspects involved in an alleged high-speed chase in the Oklahoma City metro.

Monday, July 28th 2025, 4:43 am

By: Christian Hans


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police are searching for multiple suspects Monday morning following a reported high-speed pursuit in southeast Oklahoma City.

News 9 crews near Southeast 22nd Street and South Durland Avenue report police from Midwest City, Oklahoma City, as well as the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, are searching for suspects in the area.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says two people have been taken into custody.

This is a developing story.
Christian Hans

Christian Hans is a Digital Content Producer for News 9. He joined News 9 full-time in July of 2022 after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. 

