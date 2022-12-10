Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC


Friday, December 9th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said.

The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died.

The vehicle that hit the victim remained on scene, and the driver is cooperating with police, OCPD said.

This is a developing story.
