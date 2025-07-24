Oklahoma City Police officer dragged by fleeing vehicle during pursuit

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 5:59 am
Oklahoma City Police say an officer was dragged by a suspect's car during a pursuit last week.
OCPD says the pursuit happened on Friday when Jose Sanchez ditched his car and ran off during a traffic stop.
Police say Sanchez then went back to his car and drove off with the pursuing officer partially inside.
The officer was dragged for a short distance, suffering minor injuries.
Sanchez was arrested on multiple complaints, including assault and battery on an officer.
July 25th, 2025
July 24th, 2025
July 18th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025
July 25th, 2025