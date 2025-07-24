Oklahoma City Police officer dragged by fleeing vehicle during pursuit

Suspect accused of dragging an officer in his car during a pursuit.

Thursday, July 24th 2025, 5:59 am

By: Aniysa Mapp


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police say an officer was dragged by a suspect's car during a pursuit last week.

OCPD says the pursuit happened on Friday when Jose Sanchez ditched his car and ran off during a traffic stop.

Police say Sanchez then went back to his car and drove off with the pursuing officer partially inside.

The officer was dragged for a short distance, suffering minor injuries.

Sanchez was arrested on multiple complaints, including assault and battery on an officer.
