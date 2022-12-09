Nationwide Organization Laying Wreaths On Graves Of Veterans

Every year during the Christmas Season, Wreaths Across America lays wreaths at the grave sites of veterans.

Leaders with the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial loved the idea and now, wreaths are placed at the headstones of law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

509 Wreaths are being placed this year. This is an effort that started in 2018, and Phil Williams, who helps organize the effort, said the impact of the gesture spans generations.

"We always think it is important what we do, but when a family from an officer killed in 1909 show up with a piece of memorabilia 113 years, you fully understand how important this is," Williams said.

Williams, a retired police lieutenant who served Oklahoma for 40 years, said the effort that takes year-round dedication to locate grave sites. Then in December when the wreaths come in, they are distributed to different law enforcement agencies and volunteers throughout the state.

Williams said he is grateful to be alive and honoring those who were killed in the line of duty.

"I think it is my job, my passion, my drive and my duty to make sure that they are honored," Williams said.

There will be a wreath laying ceremony at at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial.

To learn more visit, click here.