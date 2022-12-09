Approaching Rain And Storms Could Last Throughout Weekend

-

Rain moves in this afternoon out west and arrives in central Oklahoma this evening and tonight.

Highs today will climb into the 50s and 60s. Rain will linger across central and southern Oklahoma off and on Saturday.

Rain moves out of the state late Saturday and then we look dry Sunday. Sunday highs in the 50s once again.

A chance for strong to severe storms goes up Monday night through Tuesday morning.

We will keep you up to date on those threats and the timing through the weekend.