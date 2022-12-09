Approaching Rain And Storms Could Last Throughout Weekend


Friday, December 9th 2022, 6:54 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rain moves in this afternoon out west and arrives in central Oklahoma this evening and tonight.

Temps across the state this afternoon.

Highs today will climb into the 50s and 60s. Rain will linger across central and southern Oklahoma off and on Saturday.

Chances of rain this afternoon.

Rain moves out of the state late Saturday and then we look dry Sunday. Sunday highs in the 50s once again.

Precipitation timeline this weekend.

A chance for strong to severe storms goes up Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Chances of rain Saturday afternoon.

We will keep you up to date on those threats and the timing through the weekend. 

Storm Zone next week.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 9th, 2022

December 6th, 2022

December 5th, 2022

December 2nd, 2022

Top Headlines

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022