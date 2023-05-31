Unsettled Pattern With Increased Rain Chances, Low Severe Risk


Wednesday, May 31st 2023, 6:47 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Morning showers out west, and they will weaken midday. Look for another hot and muggy day with highs in the 80s.

Late this evening another complex of storms will fire up in the panhandles out west.

That complex will move into northwestern Oklahoma overnight as it weakens.

Thursday, off and on rain and storms in the west. Storms in the afternoon Thursday could be strong to severe.

The main threats are wind, hail, and localized flooding. The tornado risk is very low on Thursday. Storms will try to make it to the Oklahoma City metro late Thursday. Another round of storms Friday. 
