Paseo Arts And Creativity Center Hosting Fundraising Event

The Paseo Arts and Creativity Center is hosting the Deck the Walls 4x4 Art Show & Auction, an annual fundraising event.

The show and action benefit the Paseo Arts Association, and encourages new art collectors to begin their collection.

This year's auction features the unique works of more than 60 artists, all of it is on 4"x4" canvases or is 4"x4"x4" 3-D art.

Theresa Hultberg, the program manager, said the event is the perfect occasion for getting a Christmas gift.

"We wanted it to be something small and not too much of a monetary load for the artists to donate," Hultberg said. "It's a really great time around the holidays for collectors to come in and get a piece that's not too expensive that you can gift to someone."

Bidding begins at $25, or works can be purchased at an affordable “Buy It Now” price!

The art show gets started at 5:30 p.m. and continues till 7:30 p.m.

