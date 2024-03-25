Metro Home Catches Fire, No Injuries After Dog Alerts Family

A neighbor's doorbell camera caught a heavy fire coming through the roof of a family's home on video Monday morning.

By: News 9

In the footage, heavy fire and smoke pouring out of the roof is visible in the home on Northwest 112th Street near Hefner and Council Road.

The family says their dog saved the day, waking up the family to the fire.

There were no injuries, and everyone in the house, including two children, two adults, and several animals, was able to get out safely.

Firefighters said there was work being done to the home, which caused the fire to spread quickly.

They said a previous water leak in the garage caused damage to the original ceiling of the garage, which was removed, and in turn caused the flames to spread to the attic.

Investigators are still working to find the cause of the fire.