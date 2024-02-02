FBI Investigates Possible Cyberbullying At Mustang Schools

Mustang Schools confirmed that law enforcement is looking at several social media pages made by current and former students.

Friday, February 2nd 2024, 4:06 pm

By: News 9


The FBI is investigating possible cyberbullying at Mustang Public Schools.

The district says law enforcement is looking at several "Confessions" social media pages that it says are sharing hate.

According to the district, one of the creators is a Mustang student, and the other is a former student.

The investigation comes after the district shared a student hurt themselves on campus this week, and another student unexpectedly died.

The school is not sharing the cause of the student's death but wants students to know help is available.
