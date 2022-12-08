Crossroads Mall Hoping To Bring A Cultural Experience To OKC

By: Natalie Cruz

Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in 2023.

The building, previously known as the Plaza Mayor, has seen destruction and acts of vandalism in the past, however new ownership is hoping to turn that around .

The mall is around 900,000 square feet and includes a 90,000 square feet convention center planned to be used for trade shows and seminars.

“The goal is to establish retail and make the experience a family fun environment," Crossroads Convention Center CEO Carri Lawrence said.

Guests are currently able to shop at the antique market inside of Crossroads Mall a few times a month, and staff is hoping for a soft grand reopening before Christmas.