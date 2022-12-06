Police Arrest Man Accused Of Street Racing, DUI, In Connection To Deadly NW OKC Crash

-

Oklahoma City police are investigating a street race on Sunday that turned deadly for 31-year-old Rafael Soto-Marin.

Officers arrested Cesar Garcia, 42, on complaints of driving under the influence and first-degree manslaughter. Several residents near Northwest 63rd and Peniel Avenue said around 8 p.m. they heard tires screech and a loud boom. Witnesses later learned it was the sound of Soto-Marin losing control of his truck.

“It was like 15 feet away from my mom’s window,” said the teenage witness. “The car that flipped, we heard it skid.”

Police said Soto-Marin was ejected as his truck rolled and landed in a home’s front yard.

“One person was found deceased at the scene when police arrived,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

During the investigation, police found nearby surveillance video that showed the victim and Garcia allegedly speeding on northwest 63rd street. Police said the two were in a separate car, possibly racing. Police said the driver of the truck swerved into the other lane then hit Garcia's car and went off the road.

“Anytime someone’s going at a high rate of speed,” said Quirk. “It can be disastrous in the end.”

Garcia was taken into custody at the scene. Police said the investigation will take several more weeks and then go to the Oklahoma County District Attorney for possible prosecution. Investigators are waiting for Garcia’s blood draw results.

According to Facebook posts, the victim was from Mexico. Soto-Marin’s friends are raising money to send his body home for burial.