Alabama Company Repurposing Lost, Unclaimed Airline Luggage

By: News 9

Where Lost Luggage Goes When No One Claims It

While most airline passengers are able to find their luggage at their destination, a small percentage find that their bags have gone missing. So where does it go?

If lost luggage isn't claimed or returned to it's rightful owner, those bags may end up at the Unclaimed Baggage Center in Alabama.

"When millions of people travel every day. that really adds up to a lot of unclaimed bags," Jennifer Kritner said. Kritner is the vice president of retail at the Unclaimed Baggage Center.

Airlines have 90 days to get bags to its rightful owner, but after that, the center collects lost luggage from across the country, which is then sorted to either sell, donate or recycle.



