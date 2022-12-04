By: News 9

1 Taken To Hospital After Midwest City Structure Fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a building Saturday afternoon in Midwest City.

Firefighters said the building is located near Northeast 23rd Street and North Midwest Boulevard.

Northwest 23rd Street was shut down between Midwest Boulevard and Air Depot while crews worked to get the fire controlled.

The Midwest City Fire Department said they assisted the Spencer Fire Department on the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.