Three Double-Doubles Power OU To 43-Point Win

By: OU Athletics

Three Sooners posted double-doubles as Oklahoma cruised past Northwestern State, 88-45, in Norman on Wednesday night at Lloyd Noble Center to open a four-game home swing.

Madi Williams, Skylar Vann and Aubrey Joens all posted double-digit points and rebounds in the win, becoming the first Sooner trio to tally double-doubles in the same game since Danielle Robinson, Carlee Roethlisberger and Joanna McFarland did so in an NCAA Tournament win over Miami in 2011. In addition, Oklahoma (6-1) grabbed 65 rebounds, outrebounding the Lady Demons by 40 boards, the largest margin since a plus-45 margin vs. Oral Roberts in 2003.

"Really proud of our balance tonight," head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "I thought that everyone did what they needed to do, and most importantly that we got better. That's all you really want to do on the last day of November, and now we'll move on and get ready for December."

After Northwestern State (2-4) jumped out to a 5-4 lead in the second minute of the game, Liz Scott laid it in to give the Sooners a lead they held until the final buzzer. A 13-5 run to close the first quarter pushed OU's lead to double digits after one quarter, and then a 24-8 second-quarter thrashing gave the Sooners a 47-20 lead at the break. More of the same arrived in the third quarter as OU outscored NSU 22-10 in the third frame to grow the advantage to 39 points as teams prepped for the fourth quarter. Going deep into its bench in the final 10 minutes, the Sooners extended their lead to 43 points late in the contest and delivered an 88-45 win.

Williams led all scorers with 16 points (6-of-8) while posting 10 rebounds for her 24th career double-double, seventh most in program history and one behind Phylesha Whaley in the OU annals. Aubrey Joens netted her first double-double as a Sooner and fourth of her career by scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds. Vann dominated on both ends of the floor en route to a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double with a team-high four assists in the victory. The Edmond, Okla., product's 12 rebounds and four assists both tied career highs for the junior forward. Freshman Kiersten Johnson reached double-digit points for the first time in her career, scoring 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

For the first time since a 2020 win over Texas State, Oklahoma held its opponent to under 30% shooting as NSU shot just 25% (17-of-68) from the floor. The 45 points allowed were the fewest for a Sooner team led by Baranczyk as smothering defense forced 12 turnovers and allowed just six offensive rebounds. The Sooners dished out 21 assists on 35 made field goals, just below their season average of 21.5 assists per game, good for fourth nationally entering the night. It was the first time Oklahoma grabbed 65 rebounds since a 2005 win over SMU (66), falling short of the school record of 75, set vs. Cameron in 1982.

An SEC test awaits the Sooners the next time they hit the floor, as Baranczyk's team is set to host Ole Miss (7-1) at 2 p.m. Sunday inside Lloyd Noble Center. That game will be available on ESPN+ as Baranczyk looks to stay undefeated as the OU head coach vs. SEC teams.