Viral Video Leads To OKC Animal Abuse Arrest

By: Natalie Cruz

A volunteer from Mutts Misfits captured video of a man displaying acts of animal cruelty. The viral video shows the suspect throwing the dog out the door of a home and into a backyard.

Oklahoma City Police arrested Robby Jackson earlier this month and Jackson is facing animal cruelty charges. The dog, Jaya, is now in the care of a foster family and their goal is to get Jaya back into good health.

Mutts Misfits, an Oklahoma animal welfare organization, works to get abused dogs into proper care.

Misfits founder Heather Fernandez said they're hoping prosecutors prosecute Jackson to the full extent of the law.

“As you can imagine, she’s been through some pretty serious trauma, so it is going to take her a little bit longer to get to a point of trusting humans again," Fernandez said. "We know with some rehabilitation she’s going to get there.”

Mutts Misfits took a different animal out of the same home just last night.

