OCPD Investigating Case Of Puppy Abuse


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 6:59 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of puppy abuse after a man was caught on camera appearing to beat and throw an 8-week-old puppy.

Police and rescuers jumped into action shortly after a video of the incident was posted on social media.

The little pup is currently in the care of Mutts Misfits while police continue their investigation.
