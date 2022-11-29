OCPD Investigating Case Of Puppy Abuse

Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 6:59 am
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of puppy abuse after a man was caught on camera appearing to beat and throw an 8-week-old puppy.
Police and rescuers jumped into action shortly after a video of the incident was posted on social media.
The little pup is currently in the care of Mutts Misfits while police continue their investigation.
