Senate To Vote On Respect For Marriage Act

Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 9:31 am
In Washington, senators are set to vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage while also adding religious protections sought by Republicans.
If passed, the bill will go back to the House, which has already approved a similar measure, before moving to the president's desk for his signature.
The bill offers federal recognition to marriages between two people if it was legal in the state where the couple got married.
