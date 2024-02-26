Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Create Hemp Task Force

A bill to create a task force to study the impact of industrial hemp in the state was passed by the Oklahoma Senate.

Monday, February 26th 2024, 10:11 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill to create an industrial hemp task force in Oklahoma. That bill now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

The seven-member task force would give lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt information on the impacts of processing and producing industrial hemp in the state.

If passed the task force would have until December 2026 to present its findings.
