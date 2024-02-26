Oklahoma Senate Passes Bill To Create Hemp Task Force

Monday, February 26th 2024, 10:11 am
The Oklahoma Senate passed a bill to create an industrial hemp task force in Oklahoma. That bill now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
The seven-member task force would give lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt information on the impacts of processing and producing industrial hemp in the state.
If passed the task force would have until December 2026 to present its findings.
February 26th, 2024
February 26th, 2024
February 24th, 2024
February 26th, 2024
February 26th, 2024
February 26th, 2024
February 26th, 2024