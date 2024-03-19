Sen. Lankford Pens Letter To Senate Leaders, Pushing To Lower Costs Of Prescription Drugs

Senator James Lankford sent a letter to Senate leaders asking for immediate action on reforming "pharmacy benefit managers," or PBMs.

By: News 9

A lawmaker representing Oklahoma in Washington D.C. is calling on leaders in the Congress to take action to lower the cost of prescription drugs.

PBMs manage prescription drug benefits for clients.

"Americans deserve and expect protection from inflated prescription drug costs... that result from harmful PBM tactics," Lankford said in the letter.

Lankford said he partnered with 20 other Senators in his push to lower drug costs.