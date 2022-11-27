Yukon Police Warn Public To Lookout For Counterfeit Money

Saturday, November 26th 2022, 7:46 pm
Yukon Police are reminding everyone to be on the lookout for counterfeit money this holiday season.
YPD said detectives recently worked a case with fake "motion picture" money.
In another case, police said they found fake $20 bills that felt waxy.
Officers say always check cash for differences before accepting it.
For more details on counterfeit money, CLICK HERE.
