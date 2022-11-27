By: News 9

Yukon Police Warn Public To Lookout For Counterfeit Money

-

Yukon Police are reminding everyone to be on the lookout for counterfeit money this holiday season.

YPD said detectives recently worked a case with fake "motion picture" money.

In another case, police said they found fake $20 bills that felt waxy.

Officers say always check cash for differences before accepting it.

