Yukon Police Warn Public To Lookout For Counterfeit Money


Saturday, November 26th 2022, 7:46 pm

By: News 9


YUKON, Okla. -

Yukon Police are reminding everyone to be on the lookout for counterfeit money this holiday season.

YPD said detectives recently worked a case with fake "motion picture" money.

In another case, police said they found fake $20 bills that felt waxy.

Officers say always check cash for differences before accepting it.

For more details on counterfeit money, CLICK HERE.

