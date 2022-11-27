Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction


Saturday, November 26th 2022, 7:37 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash.

Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were asked to use an alternate route.

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities on the scene.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022