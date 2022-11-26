OKC Animal Welfare In Need Of Flash Fosters

-

The OKC Animal Welfare is at a turning point and if they don’t get relief soon, they may have to start euthanizing animals.

The Animal Shelter told News 9 this is the worst November they’ve had in a while when it comes to intakes.

“We are having a rough November, so far this November we are taking in about 100 more dogs than we did last November in that same time period,” said Jon Gary, Superintendent of OKC Animal Welfare.

The shelter has a 300-dog capacity and currently has 424 dogs.

“Euthanasia for space is a big concern for us right now, something that we try not to do, and we don’t have to do a lot of anymore, but it is a big concern for us right now,” he said.

They hope social media and a flash foster program will bring them the relief they need to avoid that tough call.

“It’s a good opportunity for the dogs and for people. A lot of times what we find is when you get these dogs out of a shelter environment, they show better. A lot of times the dogs are adopted by the person that took them out or by a family member or friend,” he said.

Those interested in flash fostering can go to OKC Animal Welfare and fill out a quick application before heading out with a dog.

“You come in, take an adoptable dog home. Sometimes it is just for the day, you take them to the dog park, let them have an opportunity to get out of their kennel for a while,” said Gary.

Even if you aren’t in the market for an animal, there are things you can do to ease overcrowding.

“If you find a loose pet, only about 20% of dogs that come to our building are reclaimed by their owners, so we know if they are kept in the area that they are found they are much more likely to make it back home,” he said.

They will be having an adoption event on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the shelter. All of their animals are microchipped, spayed/neutered and up to date on vaccinations. All dogs 40 pounds and up are free.



