Harper County Undersheriff's Identity Confirmed In Deadly Suspect Shooting


Friday, November 25th 2022, 8:38 am

By: News 9


HARPER COUNTY, Okla. -

A Harper County deputy's identity has been released after a deadly suspect shooting Thursday.

The deputy, undersheriff Travis Painter, is expected to recover after a suspect opened fire at a Buffalo intersection.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Painter and other deputies fired back at the suspect near Northeast 6th Street and East Brule Street.

Related: OSBI: Suspect Dead, Deputy In Hospital After Shooting In Harper County

The suspect's identity has not been released.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 24th, 2022

November 24th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022

November 26th, 2022