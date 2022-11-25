Groves Brothers Combine For 33, Sooners Top Nebraska 69-56

By: Associated Press

Tanner Groves scored a season-high 17 points, Jacob Groves added 16 and Oklahoma beat Nebraska 69-56 on Thursday night to open the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Groves brothers combined for 13 of Oklahoma’s final 17 points of the first half for a 41-34 lead. Jacob Groves had 12 points in the opening half.

Oklahoma used a 6-0 run midway through the second half to extend its lead to 55-43 and the Sooners led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jalen Hill scored 13 points and Grant Sherfield had 10 points and eight assists for Oklahoma (4-1), which has won four straight since losing to Sam Houston 52-51 in an opener.

Juwan Gary had 16 points and seven rebounds for Nebraska (3-2). Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 13 points with five assists. Sam Griesel, the team leader with 13.3 points per game, had six points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Oklahoma and Nebraska have met 188 times, with the Sooners leading the series 105-83. The last meeting came during the 2010-11 season.

