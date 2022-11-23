Norman Public Schools Release Statement Regarding Ransomware Attack

By: News 9

Norman Public Schools have released a statement after the school district experienced a malicious ransomware attack on Nov. 4.

The school district said that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems, and information could’ve been viewed or taken.

NPS said they haven’t received any indication of identification theft or fraud as a result of the attack.

The district said staff names, Social Security numbers and financial account numbers for current and former NPS employees were potentially impacted.

NPS said the collected information from student enrollment, including names and Social Security numbers, could potentially be impacted as well.

There is an investigation underway to determine if any other student information was impacted.

NPS said they are offering identity theft protection services to all individuals potentially affected by the attack.

