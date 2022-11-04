Norman Public Schools Facing Ransomware Attack

By: News 9

Norman Public Schools is alerting parents of a malicious ransomware attack.

The school district is working with third party cyber security experts and law enforcement as they work to resolve the issue.

The district advises students and parents to not use their NPS issued devices at this time. The also recommend keeping them disconnected from home networks. Shut them off until instructed otherwise.

The district says they will keep parents informed as they work to learn more.