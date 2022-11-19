Greer County Teacher Arrested; Accused Of Having Inappropriate Relationship With Student

Saturday, November 19th 2022, 8:23 am
A Greer County teacher is facing charges after allegedly being involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.
The Granite Police Department said they received tips that Ashley Waffle was having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students and also sending messages on the app Snapchat.
Waffle was arrested and faces up to 15 years in jail for each of the two second-degree rape charges.
November 19th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 18th, 2022
November 17th, 2022
November 19th, 2022
November 19th, 2022
November 19th, 2022