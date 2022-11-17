Metro Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Girlfriend, Killing Her Cat

Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 8:52 pm
A metro man admitted to killing his girlfriend's cat while being booked into jail for domestic assault.
The man was arrested after police responded to a Warr Acres home after a woman dialed 911 while inside her locked bathroom. She told dispatchers her boyfriend, Jacob Heaton, was on the other side of the door and was armed with a gun.
In the background of a 911 call Heaton is heard making threats.
The call captured Heaton unleashing a verbal assault on his girlfriend. It lasted several minutes before police arrived.
Police found Heaton’s girlfriend trembling inside a bathroom.
As officers tried to calm the woman, she claimed Heaton waived this gun at her, and then loaded and unloaded it several times.
Heaton was arrested.
A probing officer questioned Heaton and got an unexpected response. Heaton said he had killed his girlfriend's car just a few days before.
Heaton told police his girlfriend had been upset ever since.
