Metro Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Girlfriend, Killing Her Cat


Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 8:52 pm



WARR ACRES, Okla. -

A metro man admitted to killing his girlfriend's cat while being booked into jail for domestic assault. 

The man was arrested after police responded to a Warr Acres home after a woman dialed 911 while inside her locked bathroom. She told dispatchers her boyfriend, Jacob Heaton, was on the other side of the door and was armed with a gun. 

In the background of a 911 call Heaton is heard making threats. 

The call captured Heaton unleashing a verbal assault on his girlfriend. It lasted several minutes before police arrived.  

Police found Heaton’s girlfriend trembling inside a bathroom. 

As officers tried to calm the woman, she claimed Heaton waived this gun at her, and then loaded and unloaded it several times. 

Heaton was arrested.  

A probing officer questioned Heaton and got an unexpected response. Heaton said he had killed his girlfriend's car just a few days before. 

Heaton told police his girlfriend had been upset ever since. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 16th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 18th, 2022

November 17th, 2022