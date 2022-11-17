State To Seek The Death Penalty In Enid Toddler Murder Case

By: News 9

-

(Editor's Note & Correction: We need to make a correction to a story we brought you last night at 6.

In our story on Michael Geiger - a man accused of raping and killing a two year old in Enid - we reported that Geiger has a history of sexual assault convictions dating back to the 90s. That is not correct.

In 1994, Geiger was acquitted by a jury on rape and sodomy charges.

The next year, a jury in a separate case found him guilty of kidnapping and robbery with firearms.)

***

The State of Oklahoma will seek the death penalty against a man accused of raping and murdering a toddler in Enid.

Michael Geiger is charged with rape, kidnapping and murder.

Geiger is accused of taking a girl at an Enid motel in April.

Related: Man In Custody After 2-Year-Old Raped, Killed At Enid Motel

The Garfield County District Attorney's Office amended the petition on Wednesday that no longer includes a burglary charge against Geiger.

Geiger waved his right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned next month.



