State Of Oklahoma Executes Death Row Inmate Richard Fairchild


Thursday, November 17th 2022, 10:33 am

By: News 9, News On 6


The State of Oklahoma has executed death row inmate Richard Fairchild for killing his girlfriend's three-year-old son in Del City in 1993.

Fairchild was executed by lethal injection and died at 10:24 a.m. Thursday morning. 

Richard Fairchild, who was denied clemency in October, has been on death row for 26 years.

Fairchild is the fifth death row prisoner executed by Oklahoma in 2022.
