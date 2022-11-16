Oklahoma City Police Identifies Suspect Killed By Officers Near McLoud

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Police Department released the identities of a suspect killed and the three officers who killed him Tuesday near McLoud.

Authorities said they were trying to serve an out-of-state warrant to 38-year-old Timothy Johnson at the address of a travel trailer near Southeast 134th Street and Harrah Road.

Johnson was in the trailer but decided to not enter upon officers' request.

After officers attained permission to search the trailer for Johnson, police said they found Johnson, who opened fire at the three officers.

The three officers were identified as Sgt. Cody Rodgers (nine years of service), officer David Mauck (three years of service) and officer Elisa McCoy (two years of service).

The officers returned fire before leaving the trailer for safety. One of the officers was struck in the face by flying debris, but the injury is not considered life-threatening. The injured officer was treated at OU Health and later released.

Rodgers, Mauck and McCoy have all been placed on administrative leave, per OCPD policy, as its investigation continues.



