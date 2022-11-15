OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud

-

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting.

Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.

Officers were serving an out-of-state burglary arrest warrant around 11 a.m. at a residence near Southeast 134th Street and Harrah Road. Police said the suspect was hiding inside a travel trailer and ambushed three officers who were inside the residence.

The officers fired back hitting the man and then retreated. The department’s tactical team was activated along with a drone and robot.

“We haven’t been able to confirm whether he was residing at this location or if it was someone he knew,” Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Valerie Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn said this is an active investigation. The department will release further details on Wednesday.