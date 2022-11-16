1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Wednesday, November 16th 2022, 6:21 am
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
Police said four cars were involved in the wreck.
This is a developing story.
