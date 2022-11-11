Chilly Weekend Ahead; First Winter Storm On The Way Next Week

Grab the coat this Friday! Brrrrrrr Wind chills will stay in the 20s Friday afternoon.

This evening, a light wintry mix possible with some sleet and light snow. A hard killing freeze Friday night. This weekend will be chilly.

Highs on Saturday in the 40s. Highs on Sunday in the low 50s. Monday, our first winter storm plows into the plains.

As of Friday morning, this system looks to bring a rain snow mix. The timing of this would bring a changeover of rain to snow during the daylight hours.

Surface temps look to be above freezing for much of Oklahoma. This could mean only minor slick spots Monday.

Monday night into Tuesday morning we drop into the 20s and could mean some slick travel then. This storm is still out over the Pacific Ocean. As it moves onto land later Friday night, we will have much better data and will be able to fine-tune the forecast. Stay tuned!