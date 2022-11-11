Edmond Teacher Turns Campaign Signs Into Classroom Learning Tools

By: Chris Yu

Tossing out your campaign yard signs? A metro teacher is asking you to reconsider. She is collecting them and turning them into learning tools for her students.

Emily Boyett, a speech-language pathologist at Frontier Elementary, is also the 2022-2023 Edmond Teacher of the Year and a finalist for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. She works with students who have communication disorders, including those who are functionally non-speaking, to help them find ways to communicate.

Boyett is asking residents to drop off plastic corrugated campaign yard signs so she can turn them into trifold displays. Tactile symbols can then be attached to the displays for students to interact with.

This type of learning is especially useful for visually-impaired, special needs students who rely on touch to communicate.

"Communication is so much more than just words,” Boyett said. “But my job, the most rewarding part, is being able to find a solution. And sometimes, you got to get really creative and think outside the box.”

Boyett can also turn old campaign signs into stands for students' iPads.

"So this one will collapse flat and go into a backpack, and be pulled out into whatever classes," Boyett said. "Scissors, duct tape and Velcro are my very best friends."

Boyett said turning old campaign signs into tools for her students is cost-effective, as well.

"A trifold display this size. They sell online for about $50," said Boyett. "I can pay $50 for an item, or I can make it for a couple of dollars and have it last a lot longer."

Those interested in donating their yard signs can drop them off at any school in the Edmond school district, Boyett said. She also encourages people to check with their local school districts to see if they need the signs.

"I welcome all signs," Boyett said. "I will not judge, at least out loud, who is on your sign that you're bringing me because I'll put all of them to good use."

Boyett made a video showing how to make the trifold displays. Click here to watch the instructions.