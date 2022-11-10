OCPD Informs Public There Is No Active Threat At Variety Care

Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 7:20 pm
Oklahoma City police are informing the public that there is no active threat at Variety Care on W. Britton Rd.
Police say that they were called to the business after a gunshot struck one of the windows of the building this afternoon.
No one was injured and officers cleared the scene.
OCPD says they have been inundated with calls due to a false narrative on social media.
Please do not contact OCPD about the shooting.
November 9th, 2022
November 3rd, 2022
August 1st, 2022
July 25th, 2022
November 10th, 2022
November 10th, 2022
November 10th, 2022
November 10th, 2022