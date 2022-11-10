OCPD Informs Public There Is No Active Threat At Variety Care


Wednesday, November 9th 2022, 7:20 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are informing the public that there is no active threat at Variety Care on W. Britton Rd.

Police say that they were called to the business after a gunshot struck one of the windows of the building this afternoon.

No one was injured and officers cleared the scene.

OCPD says they have been inundated with calls due to a false narrative on social media.

Please do not contact OCPD about the shooting.
