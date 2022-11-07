PAMBE Ghana Christmas Market Opens In OKC On Saturday

Monday, November 7th 2022, 10:16 am
Although Christmas is more than six weeks away, the PAMBE Ghana Global Market opened its doors on Saturday right here in OKC.
Joining News 9 to talk about the market is Alice Azumi Iddi Gubbels, the founder of PAMBE Ghana who founded a school in the country which benefits from sales at the market, and Jane Wheeler, the vice president of the organization.
November 7th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 7th, 2022
November 7th, 2022