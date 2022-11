By: News 9, News On 6

New Voting Location Set Up In Idabel

After multiple tornadoes devastated southeastern Oklahoma, a new polling place has been set up in time for election day in Idabel.

The Oklahoma State Election Board has declared an election emergency for people in McCurtain County, and have relocated the polling place to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church at 200 Calvary Lane.

