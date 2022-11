By: News 9

Power Being Restored To Most Residents Impacted By Tornado

As cleanup efforts in McCurtain County continue, power is being restored.

On Sunday, around 1,300 residents remain in the dark, down from about 3,600 at the peak.

The OEC reports about 1,600 customers, while PSO reports they've restored power to 90 percent of their Idabel customers.

