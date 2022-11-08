Southeast Oklahoma Residents Continue Picking Up Pieces Following Damaging Tornado

-

The town of Idabel is still cleaning up after Friday night's tornado. The twister produced winds over 100 miles per hour, extended over 10 miles and left a trail of damage in its path.

At least 1,000 homes and businesses in Idabel are still without power Monday, as crews are working to get power restored. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management is working to conduct damage reports but are still in the early stages.

Related: News 9's Idabel Tornado Coverage

There were at least 84 reported storm-related injuries. A 90-year-old man, authorities said, was the lone storm-related death.

The ODEM believes there is additional damage in McCurtain, LeFlore and Choctaw counties. They have been working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and local hospitals to identify any additional injuries.

Robert Chapnick rode out the storm in his Idabel home.

“I've been here for 40 years in this same house,” Chapnick said. “It’s lasted this long. If it's gonna (sic) go, it's just gonna (sic) go.”

Fortunately, Chapnick’s home is still standing.

“We got off lucky here,” Chapnick said. “I mean, the three houses across the street are totally destroyed.”

“The wind got really, really bad and then the hail started. Glass started blowing out of my windows, and the lightning was just terrible and, of course, the power went out. And then, it got quiet, and it was just gone. I mean, it just lasted a few minutes.”

Addison Farley was in Idabel from Hayworth, handing out food and water and doing whatever she could to help.

“Nervous, scared for our community mainly because we don't know what's going to happen next," Farley said.

Farley traveled there with her family, teachers and some fellow Hayworth High School students.

“One of our friends got her truck completely smashed,” Farley said. “Another one their house is destroyed. There's a hole completely through the wall. You can see clear through their house.”

Now, residents in Idabel are working to clean up the damage left behind by the tornado and rebuild their town.

“I mean, trees down, but it's just a matter of cleaning up," said Chapnick.

The Oklahoma State Election Board declared an election emergency for McCurtain County residents. The agency has since relocated the polling place to Calvary Missionary Baptist Church located at 200 Calvary Lane in Idabel.

The American Red Cross shelter that was set up in Idabel has transitioned over into a support center. It's open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents to charge their phone, pick up food, water, and cleaning supplies, but it is no longer open to overnight guests.

ODEM officials said the new shelter is located at the Bypass Church of Christ in Idabel at 120 Southwest Lincoln Road.

If residents impacted by the storm need immediate assistance or financial assistance, they can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROS (1-800-733-2767) or visit their website.

They can also visit the support center in Idabel where there will be some limited financial assistance available.

Residents can find assistance with tree debris and home cleanup through the Southern Baptist Disaster relief. You can also sign up for assistance by clicking here.

If anyone ask anybody who has a home that sustained damage in the storm, you can report the damage by clicking here.