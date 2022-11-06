Trinity Baptist Church Of Idabel Will Have Service Sunday

-

A church pastor is remaining hopeful despite his house of worship being flattened by Friday's tornado.

Despite the loss, the church leader told News 9's Anjelicia Bruton that walls or not, their faith and worship will not waiver.

