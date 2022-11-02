Norman Announces New Transit Proposal

By: News 9

The City of Norman announces its new proposed routes for its transit system, including new routes with more frequent stops.

The main changes include that routes no longer make a loop, instead the buses would go to the end of the route, turn around and go back the way they came.

Three public meetings are scheduled to review the proposed route changes and receive comments. The first meeting will occur virtually on November 15 from noon to 1 p.m. The second will take place on November 16 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Central Norman Public Library, 103 W. Acres Street, in the Oklahoma Redbud room. The final meeting will be held at the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 W. Gray Street, on November 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. More details about the meetings, including addresses and a link to the virtual option, are available at tinyurl.com/NormanTransitChanges. Comments can be submitted at the public meetings, online at the website, by postal mail, by phone at 405-307-7219, or by email at transit@normanok.gov.

The new system goes into affect on Dec. 13.



